Home births drop by 80 per cent in Malappuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malappuram, which once reported the highest number of home births in Kerala, has witnessed a remarkable turnaround this year with an 80% drop in such cases.

The district reported 36 home births so far in the current financial year, a major drop from 191 reported in the previous fiscal. The demise of 35-year-old Asma, who bled to death during a home birth at her rented house in Malappuram on April 5, proved a turning point.

Following the botched delivery, field workers, with the backing of religious leaders, successfully persuaded families to shift to institutional deliveries.

“There was a marked change after Asma’s death. We have been closely monitoring pregnant women to sustain the awareness,” said Dr Pameeli N N, Malappuram district reproductive and child health officer.

The authorities, which included members from local bodies, the women and child development department and the police, actively worked to curb the existing tendency of encouraging home births.

Dr Pameeli emphasised that religious leaders intervened when other options failed. “Field-level officers were able to convert over 40 planned home births to institutional deliveries,” she said.