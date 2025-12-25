Kerala deals nativity card to address ‘citizenship worries’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is planning to introduce a permanent nativity card as a new identification document to prove residency as it looks to address concerns related to citizenship.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who announced the cabinet decision on Wednesday said the card will replace the nativity certificate currently issued in the state. Terming as “worrying” the situation faced by people who have to prove their citizenship, Pinarayi said an authentic and legally-backed document would benefit them.

“We are aware of the fear among people over citizenship. This card will serve as a document to establish that the person is a Keralite and an Indian,” the CM said. He clarified that the proposed document has nothing to do with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “SIR is a different process altogether. This is to address a larger issue related to citizenship,” he said.

The revenue department has been tasked with evolving the draft law to give legal validity to the nativity card in consultation with the law department, he said.

The authority to issue such cards would rest with tahsildars and the document could be used for services related to the state government and for other needs.

The CM said the government had received numerous complaints from people who have to approach revenue authorities each time the nativity certificate is required. In its current form, the nativity certificate is a document that proves the birth and long-term residence of a person in a state. However, it is not a legally binding document.

What is it