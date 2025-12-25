Kerala government reconstitutes wildlife board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will head the newly reconstituted Kerala State Board for Wildlife. Minister for Forests and Wildlife A K Saseendran will serve as the vice-chairperson. The board includes MLAs V Sasi, Sebastian Kulathunkal from Poonjar constituency and A Prabhakaran from Malampuzha constituency.

Other members include environmentalists, conservation activists and representatives of non-governmental organisations. Senior officials from major departments such as forest, police, tourism, fisheries and animal husbandry are also members. The government has also amended the Kerala Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1978. As per the new rule, nominated members will have a term of three years from the date of nomination.