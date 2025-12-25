Kerala govt announces Rs 30 lakh solatium to family of mob lynching victim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of Ramnarayan Baghel, the migrant worker who was lynched to death by a mob in Palakkad. A sum of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to Ramnarayan’s mother and wife, while Rs 10 lakh each will be allotted to his children as fixed deposit.

The amount will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Lashing out against the Sangh parivar for the incident, the chief minister said that the incident should be seen as a move to replicate the tried-and-tested mob-lynching occurrences from North India.

“We should take this as a responsibility to prove to them that Kerala will not be a ground for such practices... (Sangh parivar) even labelled the youngster a Bangladeshi refugee,” he said. Adding that the death of Ramnarayan Bhayar has shaken the conscience of Kerala, CM also said that some of the convicts have criminal backgrounds.

The incident took place on Monday, when a group of people lynched Ramnarayan from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after mistaking him for a thief. Following the incident, the CM stated that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the political dimension of the incident broke out when CPM leaders accused the RSS of being behind the assault.