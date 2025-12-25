Malabar Bakery’s plum cake remains ‘icing’ on Kannur’s Christmas festivity

KANNUR: Like every Christmas, Malabar Bakery near Kannur Market continues to uphold a cherished tradition of preparing its classic icing plum cake.

Serving the people of Kannur for the past 115 years, the bakery is a symbol of nostalgia and trust. Even today, the original cake that has delighted customers for generations is baked and sold, garnering special demand during the Christmas season. For many in the town, the familiar taste of Malabar Bakery’s icing plum cake is an indispensable part of the festive spirit of Christmas.

Nakkady Achuthan founded Malabar Bakery in 1910 at Camp Bazaar, which was then the headquarters of the Malabar military division. In its early days, the bakery supplied products to the military, nearby convents, and surrounding areas.

Recognised as the first bakery in Kannur district, Malabar Bakery soon expanded its reach, exporting its products to places such as Hyderabad, Mangalore, and Madras, and several other regions. In 1928, the business was taken over by Nakkady Madhavan, and today, the bakery is run by the third generation of the family, with N M Swaroopkumar at the helm, continuing the legacy.