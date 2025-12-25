Pregnant woman branded with hot iron box by partner in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A pregnant woman sustained serious burns after being allegedly assaulted by her partner using a hot iron box at Kodenchery in Kozhikode. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. She sustained serious burns on her hands, legs, and other parts of her body.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Rahman of Peruvalli, Kodenchery. According to preliminary information, Shahid is allegedly addicted to drugs and also involved in the use and sale of MDMA. The victim and the accused had been living together for the past one year after the woman reportedly left her home following a relationship with him.

Sources said the woman had been subjected to continuous physical and mental abuse for the past six months. In a disturbing revelation, the victim stated that Shahid’s violent behaviour had instilled fear even in his own mother, who was allegedly driven out of the house by him a week ago and is now living with her daughter.

It is also reported that the pregnant woman had been confined inside the house for the past four days without adequate food.