Pregnant woman branded with hot iron box by partner in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A pregnant woman sustained serious burns after being allegedly assaulted by her partner using a hot iron box at Kodenchery in Kozhikode. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. She sustained serious burns on her hands, legs, and other parts of her body.
The accused has been identified as Shahid Rahman of Peruvalli, Kodenchery. According to preliminary information, Shahid is allegedly addicted to drugs and also involved in the use and sale of MDMA. The victim and the accused had been living together for the past one year after the woman reportedly left her home following a relationship with him.
Sources said the woman had been subjected to continuous physical and mental abuse for the past six months. In a disturbing revelation, the victim stated that Shahid’s violent behaviour had instilled fear even in his own mother, who was allegedly driven out of the house by him a week ago and is now living with her daughter.
It is also reported that the pregnant woman had been confined inside the house for the past four days without adequate food.
On the previous day, Shahid was taken into custody by Kodenchery police following a separate complaint related to creating disturbance under the influence of alcohol. He was later released. Soon after his release, he returned home and carried out the brutal assault on the pregnant woman.
The victim initially received treatment at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and was later shifted to Kozhikode MCH due to the severity of injuries. She reportedly managed to escape when the accused stepped out, unlocked the door, and fled from the house. With the help of nearby residents, she was rushed to the hospital.
Despite the gravity of the incident, there was no immediate police action to nail the culprit. No case has been registered so far. However, the Kodenchery police said they have launched a search for the accused. They added that further probe will be initiated based on the woman’s statement.