Setback in Kerala local body election: LDF will make course Correction, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Sabarimala issue could have been one of the reasons for the LDF’s poor performance in the local body elections.

Addressing media after cabinet, he said LDF will look into the front’s performance and make necessary corrections. However, he refused to give undue importance to Sabarimala in the election outcome, pointing to the result in Pandalam municipality, which the LDF wrested back from the BJP.

Pinarayi alleged a nexus between the BJP and UDF in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation for “temporary gains.” Despite the nexus, and the BJP’s communal campaign, the LDF garnered most number of votes.

In 12 seats, LDF lost by a margin of less than 60 votes, he said, adding in many wards where the BJP won, UDF vote share has come down. The poll results show that only the Left is able to effectively resist the BJP.

CM questions how Potti got Sonia Gandhi’s appointment

Pinarayi asserted the those guilty in the Sabarimala gold theft case should be punished. Claiming that the LDF has never looked at this issue through the prism of party politics, he criticised the Congress for attempting to politicise the gold theft case.

“Selective photographs are being circulated to create a false narrative. It is being alleged that Unnikrishnan Potti, an accused in the theft, was present near me during the inauguration of an ambulance for Sabarimala at the Secretariat. Such propaganda is clearly aimed at dragging my name into the controversy,” he said.