Stories that mattered in Kerala

Verdict leak shock
Judgment leaked? Key details of actor assault case verdict out a week before
P Ramdas | December 10
The breaking report exposed how key details of the actor assault case verdict were allegedly leaked a week before it was officially pronounced. The report, based on an anonymous letter circulated among 33 individuals connected with the judiciary, claimed that the seventh accused Charly Thomas, eighth accused Dileep and ninth accused Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil would be excluded from the verdict, with judgment delivered only against the remaining six accused.
One of the recipients, the High Court Advocates Association, forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice seeking a detailed probe. The report went viral on social media, drawing reactions from celebrities and prominent figures. Following the exposure, investigation officer DySP Baiju Paulose approached the state police chief, seeking a probe into the alleged leak. The court is considering the possibility of an inquiry.
Identity debate
Thiyyas and Ezhavas are different: Study
M P Prashanth | October 12
A TNIE report revealed findings of a KIRTADS-funded study stating that Thiyyas are not part of the Ezhavas, as recorded in official documents, citing significant cultural differences between the two. The study reinforced a long-pending demand of Thiyya organisations in Malabar for a separate identity. The report triggered wide social debate and had a major impact, with Thiyya organisations approaching the HC, seeking a direction to the government to declare Thiyyas as a separate caste.
Visa hurdle
Kids with cerebral palsy await UK visa for tourney
M S VIDYANANDAN | August 14
A group of children with cerebral palsy, selected to represent the country at an intercontinental football tournament in Loughborough, UK, faced an anxious wait for visas after being chosen for the event. Following a TNIE report highlighting their plight, the Chief Minister’s Office intervened, with Chief Principal Secretary K M Abraham and OSD Harikishore S coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the UK Embassy in India to secure visas in the nick of time. Despite the intervention, the five girls were unable to attend the tournament owing to non-availability of flight tickets.
A warning before first bell
104 schools in Kerala flagged as drug hotspots
Shan A S | May 31
Just days before school reopening, TNIE exposed shocking findings of the excise department, which had identified 104 schools across the state as drug hotspots, citing rampant substance abuse among students. The report jolted public consciousness, sparked widespread discussion among parents, educators and policymakers, and brought the growing drug menace in schools into sharp focus, prompting urgent calls for coordinated action.
Wake-up call
Wild jumbos feast on chicken, parotta as food waste drives change in appetite
Manoj Viswanathan | July 6
A TNIE report highlighting how wild elephants had developed a taste for cooked food such as chicken curry, egg masala, chapathi and parotta, drawn by food waste dumped by hotels and homestays along forest fringes, prompted swift action from the forest department. Tribal leaders, including Raman of the Allimooppan settlement in the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, had warned that open dumping was endangering elephant health and increasing the risk of human–wildlife conflict. Following the report, the forest department launched awareness drives and seminars and initiated stringent action against establishments dumping food waste in forest areas.
When humanity had no cover
Traders accused of leaving cattle to die for insurance claims
Pooja Nair | April 28
The report exposed a major scam in which a group of unscrupulous cattle traders allegedly allowed cows to die in agony to claim inflated insurance payouts, a practice locals described as ‘murder for money’. The revelations triggered widespread protests and demands for urgent government intervention. Following the report, the State Human Rights Commission intervened and directed the district administration and the department concerned to take necessary action.
A tax too bitter
No small fry! Malayalis’ beloved banana fritter caught in tax tangle
Rajesh Ravi | January 23
The story of 18% GST on pazhampori resonated with Malayalis across the globe, with vloggers, other publications, and even the Lok Sabha following up on the issue. The revelation that pazhampori, or banana fritters, was being taxed harshly compared to other snacks struck an emotional chord across the state.
Hidden Labour
140 child labour hotspots identified; 56 rescued
Varsha Somaraj | June 14
The story triggered wide public and official discussion on the prevalence of child labour in Kerala. The State Public Relations Department acknowledged the report and issued an official release drawing directly from its findings. Other newspapers followed up on the issue in subsequent days, while the report also prompted follow-up action by authorities at multiple levels.
A nudge that saved lives
Brain-dead organ donations hit 9-year high, govt colleges lag
Unnikrishnan s | December 3
TNIE highlighted the poor performance of government medical colleges in initiating organ donations despite a rise in family consent rates. Following the publication, the government moved to strengthen the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), designating it as the sole authority for deceased and living donor programmes and granting it full control over organ donation activities in government hospitals.
'Not once in a generation' anymore
2018-scale deluges to become more common, cautions STUDY
Rahul R | November 7
A new study reported by TNIE warns that floods on the scale of Kerala’s devastating 2018 disaster, earlier considered a once-in-150-years event, could now recur every 25 years due to climate-change-driven shifts in rainfall patterns. The study flags outdated flood models and infrastructure designs that grossly underestimate the risk, leaving the state highly vulnerable unless planning norms, dam operations and disaster preparedness are urgently overhauled.
When inclusion stayed on paper
Inclusive sports venues fail students WITH DISABILITIES
Aswin Asok Kumar | October 23
The report exposed the lack of disabled-friendly facilities at the main venue of the Kerala School Sports Meet, contradicting official claims of inclusivity. After the issue was raised, Education Minister V Sivankutty said the matter would be studied and assured that corrective measures would be implemented from the next School Olympics onwards.
Breaking the mould
Pageant for tribal women gives Idukki’s Sudhalakshmi the wings to dream again
NEJMA SULAIMAN | May 23
The TNIE report spotlighted a rare act of defiance against entrenched patriarchy within a tribal settlement, where a young woman chose aspiration over silence. The story triggered wider media attention, with several outlets following up and a separate media organisation initiating work on a documentary on Sudhalakshmi’s journey. The sustained coverage helped bolster her standing within the community and provided quiet but crucial moral support in her effort to challenge long-standing social barriers.
