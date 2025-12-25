Stories that mattered in Kerala

Verdict leak shock

Judgment leaked? Key details of actor assault case verdict out a week before

P Ramdas | December 10

The breaking report exposed how key details of the actor assault case verdict were allegedly leaked a week before it was officially pronounced. The report, based on an anonymous letter circulated among 33 individuals connected with the judiciary, claimed that the seventh accused Charly Thomas, eighth accused Dileep and ninth accused Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil would be excluded from the verdict, with judgment delivered only against the remaining six accused.

One of the recipients, the High Court Advocates Association, forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice seeking a detailed probe. The report went viral on social media, drawing reactions from celebrities and prominent figures. Following the exposure, investigation officer DySP Baiju Paulose approached the state police chief, seeking a probe into the alleged leak. The court is considering the possibility of an inquiry.