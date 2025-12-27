A 2 Z from Kerala in 2025

AMMA

For the first time in its three decades of existence, women assumed charge of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), with Shwetha Menon and Cuckoo Parameswaran elected president and general secretary respectively. The leadership change followed the resignation of the 17-member executive committee, which included Mohanlal, in September last year after the release of the Hema Committee report.

Brain-eating amoeba

The brain-eating amoeba (Naegleria fowleri) claimed 45 lives in the state, according to the health department. Kerala witnessed a surge in the number of cases in August and September, raising serious concerns about public health surveillance.

Chirakkal

Dr Haris Chirakkal, head of the urology department, flagged a shortage of equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, triggering an internal probe. Following the revelation, Dr Haris was subjected to targeted attacks for “criticising the government” and slapped with a show-cause notice. The health department drew more fire when the portion of a building at Kottayam MCH collapsed, killing a woman and injuring two others.

Dadasaheb for Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, making him the second Malayali to receive the recognition after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

'Empuraan'

The Prithviraj-Mohanlal film 'L2: Empuraan' found itself in the eye of a storm following its April release after right-wing groups claimed that its riot scenes bore resemblance to the 2002 Gujarat violence. They forced the makers to carry out cuts, alleging “anti-Hindu” narrative.