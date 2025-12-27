A 2 Z from Kerala in 2025

AMMA
For the first time in its three decades of existence, women assumed charge of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), with Shwetha Menon and Cuckoo Parameswaran elected president and general secretary respectively. The leadership change followed the resignation of the 17-member executive committee, which included Mohanlal, in September last year after the release of the Hema Committee report.
Brain-eating amoeba
The brain-eating amoeba (Naegleria fowleri) claimed 45 lives in the state, according to the health department. Kerala witnessed a surge in the number of cases in August and September, raising serious concerns about public health surveillance.
Chirakkal
Dr Haris Chirakkal, head of the urology department, flagged a shortage of equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, triggering an internal probe. Following the revelation, Dr Haris was subjected to targeted attacks for “criticising the government” and slapped with a show-cause notice. The health department drew more fire when the portion of a building at Kottayam MCH collapsed, killing a woman and injuring two others.
Dadasaheb for Mohanlal
Actor Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, making him the second Malayali to receive the recognition after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.
'Empuraan'
The Prithviraj-Mohanlal film 'L2: Empuraan' found itself in the eye of a storm following its April release after right-wing groups claimed that its riot scenes bore resemblance to the 2002 Gujarat violence. They forced the makers to carry out cuts, alleging “anti-Hindu” narrative.
Fresh Cut controversy
Kozhikode witnessed fierce protests against Fresh Cut Organic Products’ poultry-waste processing plant over air and water pollution, and foul odour. Tensions escalated in October following violent clashes between residents and police, which led to injuries to officers and cases being registered against leaders of the agitation. The issue triggered political involvement and regulatory scrutiny, including National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervention and disputes over the unit’s licence.
GOAT
Kerala missed out on Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour primarily due to logistical issues, lack of FIFA-standard facilities, funding delays, bureaucratic hurdles, and disagreements between organisers and the Argentine Football Association, leading to cancellation of the planned November event and its replacement with a Hyderabad leg to cover the southern region.
Honey M Varghese
Honey M Varghese, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, hit the spotlight after presiding over the 2017 actor abduction and assault case and delivering the verdict in December. The judgment convicting six accused, and acquitting actor Dileep, the eighth accused, drew both praise and criticism.
Invest Kerala
The state government organised the Invest Kerala Global Summit on February 21 and 22, offering a platform for investors, multinational companies, and startups to explore investments. After 10 months, according to Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the state was able to attract investments worth `35,463 crore and 50,000 new job opportunities.
Joblessness
Unemployment in the state saw a spurt with the number of jobless youths in rural areas rising to 76 per thousand in 2023-24, from 65 in the previous year, way above the respective national average of 25 and 24. Kerala had the fourth-highest rural unemployment rate in both years, according to the ‘Handbook of Statistics on Indian States’. Over the past 10 years, Kerala recorded its highest rural unemployment rate — 107 per thousand — in 2014-15.
Killer in the family
In one of Kerala’s most macabre family murders of the year, 23-year-old Afan went on a killing spree in Venjaramoodu, murdering his grandmother, uncle, aunt, teenage brother, and girlfriend, while his mother survived with serious injuries. Police said he travelled between three crime scenes on a motorcycle before surrendering. He was hospitalised after claiming to have consumed rat poison, before attempting suicide in custody.
'Lokah'
'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra', Mollywood’s first female-led superhero film, was released in August. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun, it became the first Malayalam flick to enter the `300-crore club.
Mob lynching
Ramnarayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, was killed in a mob attack in Walayar, Palakkad. The crowd allegedly assaulted the 31-year-old while shouting “Bangladeshi,” triggering statewide outrage over hate crimes and migrant safety.
Nimisha Priya
The case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen, saw major developments in the year. Her scheduled execution in July was postponed amid intense negotiations over blood money.
Organ donation
Organ donations in Kerala reached a five-year peak. Ernakulam General Hospital became India’s first district-level hospital to perform a heart transplant when woman from Nepal received the heart of Shibu, a Kollam resident.
Polls
The local body elections, widely seen as the semi-final ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, delivered a sharp political message. The UDF emerged as the biggest gainer, wresting control of four corporations. The BJP made headlines by capturing Thiruvananthapuram corporation, while the LDF was left with just Kozhikode corporation. The year also saw a by-election to the Nilambur assembly seat in June, where Congress’ Aryadan Shoukath defeated CPM’s M Swaraj.
Quality of national highways
The national highway network in the state has been undergoing a major upgrade. However, cave-ins of under-construction stretches in Malappuram and Kollam exposed serious lapses and violations, raising questions about the quality of the work.
Rahul Mamkootathil
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil courted controversy following sexual misconduct allegations and rape cases by multiple women. The party suspended the 36-year-old and followed it up with expulsion.
Sabarimala
The special investigation team’s probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case exposed a nexus involving former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials. A total of 4.5 kg of gold went missing from the hill shrine following repair work in 2019. Former TDB officials, including A Padmakumar, N Vasu and Murari Babu, were arrested. Following new developments, the SIT expanded its investigation into other states.
Transshipment terminal
The Vizhinjam Transshipment Terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May, establishing it as India’s first deepwater hub. It achieved rapid operational success, handling 1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and major vessels like MSC Irina by the year-end, all while preparing for phase II expansion to extend berths and the breakwater for even greater capacity, solidifying its role as a global competitor to Colombo.
Universities
The year saw a standoff between the governor and the government over appointments of vice-chancellors to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University Kerala, DUK). Following the deadlock, the apex court intervened, leading to the formation of a committee to recommend candidates. A consensus was arrived at and Dr Ciza Thomas (KTU) and Dr Saji Gopinathan (DUK) were appointed as VCs.
Vedan
Rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan was arrested in a narcotics case and later booked over sexual assault allegations. The government’s decision to honour him with the state film award for best lyricist sparked debate.
Wild animal attacks
Wild animal attacks continued, with four people killed by tigers alone in 2025. From 2016 to early 2025, 919 persons have been killed and nearly 9,000 injured in encounters with wild animals. Kerala officially requested the Centre to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The main goal is to allow the culling of wild animals that are a direct threat to people and property.
Xtreme poverty eradication
The state government declared Kerala as extreme poverty-free in November, through the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project (EPEP). The project identified 64,006 families as extremely poor. The announcement, however, sparked controversy, with the opposition questioning the lack of transparent and census-based data, and alleging political motivation.
Year of Youth
Youth emerged at the forefront of politics, particularly during the local body elections, with major parties fielding candidates from student wings such as KSU and SFI.
Zoological Park, Thrissur
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the long-awaited Thrissur Zoological Park in Puthur in October. The designer zoo is expected to transform the region into a global tourism destination.
Tributes
P Jayachandran (Jan 9)
Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran died, leaving behind melodies that defined an era. With his rich, emotive voice and thousands of unforgettable songs, he remains etched in the musical memory of South India.
Shaji N Karun (Apr 28)
Acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun’s passing marked the loss of one of India’s most poetic cinematic voices. Through internationally acclaimed films and visionary storytelling, he carried Malayalam cinema to the global stage.
V S Achuthanandan (July 21)
Former chief minister and Communist stalwart V S Achuthanandan – affectionately known as VS – passed away at the age of 101. A towering public figure, he leaves behind a legacy of principled politics, uncompromising integrity, and decades of unwavering service to the people of Kerala.
M K Sanoo (Aug 2)
Leaving behind a life devoted to literature and human values, writer, critic, and social activist Prof M K Sanoo died, aged 96. A compassionate public intellectual and cultural guide, his works and interventions shaped Kerala’s literary and social landscape.
T J S George (Oct 3)
Renowned journalist and thinker T J S George passed away, closing a luminous chapter in Indian public discourse. A Padma Bhushan awardee and prolific columnist, his fearless commentary and deeply insightful writing enriched journalism over six decades.
Sreenivasan (Dec 20)
Veteran actor, writer, and filmmaker Sreenivasan bid farewell after a remarkable journey in Malayalam cinema. For nearly five decades, his sharp wit, humane storytelling, and timeless humour shaped the soul of popular cinema, touching generations of viewers and creators alike.
text: Anna Jose and Rajesh Abraham EDITING: Prasad V Mathew and Niharika Pramod
DESIGN: arjun k j