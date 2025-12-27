At 21, Diya claims Pala top post denied to her father

KOTTAYAM: Two years ago, when Binu Pulikkakandam was humiliated by his party CPM and the LDF by denying him the promised Pala municipal chairperson’s post, his daughter Diya Binu Pulikkakandam was doing her bachelor’s course in economics at the Madras Christian College.

While she may not have fully grasped the political intricacies behind the move, bowing down to the pressure tactics of the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), her father’s exclusion wounded her.

On Friday, Diya, having taken a break from her academic pursuits, was sworn in the chairperson of the same Pala municipality.

Her victory, achieved by defeating both the KC (M) and the LDF, represents a form of “poetic justice”, as she herself put it.

A first-time member of Pala municipality, the 21-year-old has fulfilled a long-held dream for her father, who has been a councillor for the past two decades.

And for Binu, the achievement through his daughter signifies a form of vindication, more than a ‘political revenge’.

“This is not merely my personal political retribution for the position I was denied. It should be viewed as a fitting response from the people to the betrayal I experienced from a party and coalition I supported,” Binu told TNIE. He said this ‘revenge’ will not end here, but will extend to the upcoming assembly elections.

“This marks the beginning of the downfall of KC (M) in Pala. The people of Pala will not tolerate political betrayal,” Binu said.

Diya perceived her win as “poetic justice that time has delivered”. She expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It is a great pleasure to achieve this for my father.”