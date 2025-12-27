Congress councillor levels ‘pay for Thrissur mayor post’ charge

THRISSUR: Congress councillor from Laloor division Laly James on Friday levelled major allegations against DCC president Joseph Tajet and parliamentary committee chairman Rajan Pallan, accusing them of denying her the Thrissur mayor post as she could not pay the ‘party fund’. Joseph refuted the allegations.

The Congress on Thursday announced Dr Niji Justin from Kizhakkumpattukara division as its Thrissur mayor candidate. Laly said she was overlooked despite winning with a higher majority than the other candidates and Niji was chosen as she paid the required money.

“Two days back, Joseph called me into the DCC office along with other party leaders. They asked me if I could pay the party fund. I couldn’t. I took up this opportunity to serve people, not to garner wealth and hence couldn’t give the money when they asked,” she told TNIE.

Despite this, Laly voted in Friday’s mayor election. “I will continue as a member and party councillor despite disagreements,” said Laly, a fourth-time councillor.