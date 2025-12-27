IUML smashes Malabar stereotype; tally 220 in southern local bodies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shattering the long-held perception of being a ‘Muslim-Malabar-only’ party, the Indian Union Muslim League

(IUML) has recorded a remarkable breakthrough across the seven southern districts, winning over 30 key positions in local bodies.

The party now holds the chairperson post in four municipalities, vice-chairperson post in six municipalities, and nine president posts and over 15 vice-president posts in panchayats.

Overall, 220 IUML representatives have been elected to various local bodies in Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, giving the party a strike rate of 79% in the region.

This is the first time the League has demonstrated such electoral strength beyond its traditional Malabar base.

“Even earlier, we had some representation in the southern districts but our organisational strength wasn’t adequate,” IUML state general secretary PMA Salam said.

“This time, we strengthened the leadership, energised the organisation, and reworked our policy and approach,” he said.

IUML state secretary Mohammed Shah said the party has now gained recognition beyond its traditional support base, among the non-Muslim secular sections in society.

“We directly contested against SDPI in many local bodies, including in Idukki and Kottayam districts, and defeated them. People have acknowledged this,” he said.

The party has secured a total of 53,69,745 votes in the local body elections across the state, accounting for 9.77% of the vote share.

Political observers attribute the League’s success partly to Muslim consolidation in favour of the UDF, coupled with informal understanding between the UDF and the Jama’at-e-Islami, which directly contributed to the league’s unprecedented victory in these regions.