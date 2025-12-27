Satheesan’s coup led to Minimol’s ascent to Kochi mayoral chair

KOCHI: V K Minimol’s elevation as the 23rd Mayor of the Kochi Corporation is less a routine leadership choice and more a sharp political story of factional muscle, backroom persuasion and tactical compromise inside the Congress. What looked like a straight contest — with KPCC general secretary and AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese widely seen as the frontrunner — turned into a decisive show of strength by Opposition leader V D Satheesan on his home turf.

The party turned to an internal opinion survey after multiple senior women leaders — Minimol, Deepthi and Shiny Mathew — emerged as contenders. Ironically, Shiny polled the highest support (22 councillors), with Minimol securing 17 votes. But numbers weren’t the clincher — influence was. Satheesan, sources said, personally reached out to several councillors in the ‘I’ group, directing them to rally behind Minimol, tipping the scales despite the arithmetic.

Deepthi, aligned with K C Venugopal’s camp, struggled to consolidate backing, exposing the widening factional divide. With both camps still commanding significant strength, the party stitched together a power-sharing formula — Minimol to lead in the first half of the term, Deepthi in the second.

The other subplot played out quietly. Shiny Mathew, wary after the 2015 episode when Soumini Jain allegedly reneged on a verbal rotation pact, insisted on an agreement ensuring Minimol steps down after two-and-a-half years.

The party obliged and announced term-sharing — a telling reminder that in Kochi’s council politics, memories are long and trust is conditional.

Minimol’s ascent — backed by her record as a four-time councillor and two-time standing committee chairperson — is being read within the party as a clear victory for Satheesan over Venugopal in a high-stakes local turf battle.

The message from Kochi is unmistakable: factions may bargain, but clout decides who wears the mayoral chain.