Two pilgrims collapse, die on forest route to Sabarimala

IDUKKI: Two Ayyappa pilgrims who proceeded to the Sabarimala temple via the Sathram forest route collapsed and died at different locations on Friday. Both the deceased were natives of Tamil Nadu.

The first incident occurred at Sathram, where Balaji, 43, a native of Karur district, collapsed while walking along the forest route after obtaining online darshan pass. According to fellow pilgrims, he developed extreme fatigue after walking around 500 metres, sat down to rest and suddenly collapsed.

Forest department officials and health department personnel stationed at Sathram rushed to the spot, but he had already died.

The body was shifted to the Vandiperiyar Primary Health Centre, and after inquest by Vandiperiyar police, was sent to Idukki Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

The second incident was reported near Seethakulam along the Sathram-Sabarimala forest route, where B Rajakumar, 52, of Thanjavur collapsed and died.

The police and health department staff from Pulmedu reached the spot and confirmed the death. The body was taken to the Vandiperiyar PHC, following which the Kumily police conducted the inquest and shifted it to Idukki MCH for autopsy.

The police said the bodies would be handed over to relatives after postmortem procedures. Authorities have reiterated advisories urging pilgrims to avoid overexertion, especially while using the forest routes, and to immediately seek medical assistance in case of fatigue or health distress.