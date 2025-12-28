Amid rehabilitation project delay, calendar on Priyanka’s Wayanad visits sparks row

KALPETTA: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi came in for sharp criticism on social media after she released a New Year calendar featuring photographs of her visits to the district, with critics arguing that the gesture was insensitive as the Congress failed to build the houses the party had promised to families affected by the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide even 16 months after the disaster.

One comment under a critical post by a CPM cyber page ‘Red Beats’ read: “Our dear MP Priyanka Gandhi set an example by giving calendars to the homeless in Wayanad. Next she will distribute wrist watches to people without hands.”

The criticism intensified after a video released by the MP’s office showed KPCC working president A P Anil Kumar, MLA, releasing the calendar. Left-affiliated cyber groups spearheaded the online attack, targeting the Congress party over the delay in implementing the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide rehabilitation project.

Although Kalpetta MLA T Siddique had announced before the local body elections that the Congress had paid an advance to acquire land for the project, the land registration process is yet to be completed. At a press meet in Kalpetta on December 3, Siddique acknowledged the delay, attributing it to difficulties in identifying legally dispute-free land.

“There was some delay for the Congress party on the project as we were searching for a property without legal issues. Now the location has been identified and the advance has been paid. The design and construction plans are in the final stages. We are planning to build 100 houses,” he said.