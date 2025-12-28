Malayalam film industry sees box office highs but widespread losses in 2025

KOCHI: Despite several record- and ground-breaking films, 2025 was a challenging year for the Malayalam movie industry.

Big releases such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, and Thudarum set box office records, pointing to the industry’s ability to produce sweeping films. However, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) maintains that only 15 of the 184 Malayalam films released this year were profitable.

It has also been a year in which the industry encountered several challenges — from the release of monthly collection reports to the re-censoring of films.

Lokah, the first Malayalam female superhero flick starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, released in August, became the industry’s first film to make it to the Rs 300-crore club. The Mohanlal-Prithviraj combination’s big-budget film, Empuraan, entered the Rs 200-crore club, as did another Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum.

Film Exhibitors Federation chairman Liberty Basheer said the year was comparatively better for theatres in the state.

“After the Covid interruption, family audiences are choosing theatres — big screens with better audio effects — over OTT to watch films. The experience of watching a film is important for moviegoers now. This reverse trend has helped theatres in the state,” he said.“Also, we need occasional mass films such as Lokah and Empuraan to attract audiences to theatres. People will dole out money to watch quality fare,” he added.

Former KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar said the industry took a loss of R500 crore this year.