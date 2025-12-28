Sabarimala mandala season ends with record Rs 332.77 crore revenue

P'THITTA: Unperturbed by the controversies surrounding the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple, devotees continued to throng the hill shrine in large numbers and made generous offerings during the mandala pilgrimage season.

As the temple closed its sanctum sanctorum on Saturday night, marking the end of the mandala season, the total revenue stood at a record Rs 332.77 crore, according to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). During the previous season, the total revenue after 41 days of the mandala pilgrimage was Rs 297.06 crore.

The temple closed at 10pm on Saturday after ‘Harivarasanam’, following the mandala pooja held in the morning. The temple will reopen on December 30 evening for the makaravilakku festival.

TDB president K Jayakumar said the revenue collected till Friday stood at Rs 332,77,05,132 — generated through offerings (kanikka), sale of appam and aravana prasadam, room rent and auction proceeds. Kanikka alone accounted for Rs 83.17 crore of the total amount. “This season, the revenue saw an increase of Rs 35.7 crore, even though the count is for 40 days, reflecting the growing faith of devotees,” Jayakumar said.

So far, more than 30.56 lakh devotees have visited the shrine this season. On Friday, 37,521 pilgrims had darshan, while 17,818 devotees reached the shrine till 1pm on mandala pooja day.