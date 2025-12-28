Tribals call off Nilambur land protest, move Kerala HC

MALAPPURAM: The Nilambur tribal community has called off its 221-day-long land struggle in front of the Malappuram collectorate, launched against the violation of a written assurance given by the district collector on land allocation. The Tribal Land Struggle Committee has now decided to pursue a legal battle, with a case already filed before the High Court.

One of the key assurances given during the settlement of the first Nilambur land struggle was the allocation of 50 cents of land each to 60 tribal families. The first agitation, which lasted 314 days, concluded on March 18, 2024.

However, the promised land was not allotted even after the stipulated deadline. Despite repeated representations at various administrative levels, including complaints to the revenue department, no concrete action was taken. As a result, the committee launched a second agitation in front of the collectorate on May 20, 2025, demanding that the collector honour the commitment and release the land.