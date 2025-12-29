32-year-old woman hacked by drug-addict husband loses battle for life in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Four days after she was brutally attacked by her drug-addict husband, a 32-year-old woman died of her injuries in Kozhikode on Sunday.

M K Muneera, a supermarket employee and mother of two, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after battling for her life. Her husband, Abdul Jabbar, 38, is currently in judicial remand, accused of orchestrating the attack that has left their eight-year-old and six-year-old children motherless.

The horror unfolded on Wednesday morning around 9.30am at their residence near Farook College. As Muneera was preparing to leave for work, Abdul confronted her, demanding money. When she stood her ground and refused to hand over her hard-earned wages to fuel his addiction, the situation turned lethal.

Police reports indicate that Abdul locked the bedroom door, trapping Muneera inside. Then armed with a machete, he began a savage assault that targeted her head, neck, and hands.

“Abdul locked the bedroom and attacked Muneera on Wednesday. The children tried to open the door upon hearing their mother’s cries, but they did not succeed,” said T S Sreejith, SHO of Feroke police station.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene where neighbours eventually broke down the door, only to be met by a blood-stained Abdul brandishing his weapon at them to create panic, before fleeing to the terrace. He was eventually restrained by local residents and taken into custody by Feroke police. Neighbours managed to move Muneera to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

For Muneera’s family, the grief is compounded by the bitterness of a second chance gone wrong. Her maternal uncle, Ashraf T K, recalled how Muneera had previously separated from Abdul while they were living in Kondotty in 2024 due to his unbearable violence. “His drug abuse and lazy nature were the main reasons for their disputes,” Ashraf said. He explained that Abdul had lured her back with promises of reform, even purchasing land for a house to prove his commitment.