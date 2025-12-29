32-year-old woman hacked by drug-addict husband loses battle for life in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Four days after she was brutally attacked by her drug-addict husband, a 32-year-old woman died of her injuries in Kozhikode on Sunday.
M K Muneera, a supermarket employee and mother of two, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after battling for her life. Her husband, Abdul Jabbar, 38, is currently in judicial remand, accused of orchestrating the attack that has left their eight-year-old and six-year-old children motherless.
The horror unfolded on Wednesday morning around 9.30am at their residence near Farook College. As Muneera was preparing to leave for work, Abdul confronted her, demanding money. When she stood her ground and refused to hand over her hard-earned wages to fuel his addiction, the situation turned lethal.
Police reports indicate that Abdul locked the bedroom door, trapping Muneera inside. Then armed with a machete, he began a savage assault that targeted her head, neck, and hands.
“Abdul locked the bedroom and attacked Muneera on Wednesday. The children tried to open the door upon hearing their mother’s cries, but they did not succeed,” said T S Sreejith, SHO of Feroke police station.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene where neighbours eventually broke down the door, only to be met by a blood-stained Abdul brandishing his weapon at them to create panic, before fleeing to the terrace. He was eventually restrained by local residents and taken into custody by Feroke police. Neighbours managed to move Muneera to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.
For Muneera’s family, the grief is compounded by the bitterness of a second chance gone wrong. Her maternal uncle, Ashraf T K, recalled how Muneera had previously separated from Abdul while they were living in Kondotty in 2024 due to his unbearable violence. “His drug abuse and lazy nature were the main reasons for their disputes,” Ashraf said. He explained that Abdul had lured her back with promises of reform, even purchasing land for a house to prove his commitment.
Domestic violence case was filed against Abdul in 2024
Witnesses described a chaotic scene where neighbours eventually broke down the door, only to be met by a blood-stained Abdul brandishing his weapon at them to create panic, before fleeing to the terrace. He was eventually restrained by local residents and taken into custody by Feroke police.
Neighbours managed to move Muneera to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.
For Muneera’s family, the grief is compounded by the bitterness of a second chance gone wrong.
Her maternal uncle, Ashraf T K, recalled how Muneera had previously separated from Abdul while they were living in Kondotty in 2024 due to his unbearable violence. “His drug abuse and lazy nature were the main reasons for their disputes,” Ashraf said. He explained that Abdul had lured her back with promises of reform, even purchasing land for a house to prove his commitment.
He promised her and her family that he would relocate, to make it difficult to get his hands on narcotics. He bought the land with his inheritance. Muneera agreed to live with him, seeing his desire to reform. But the problems didn’t stop. He became more aggressive day by day. If she didn’t get back with him, we wouldn’t have lost her now,” Ashraf said.
This was Abdul’s second marriage; his first had already collapsed under the weight of his addictions. Despite a 2024 domestic violence case filed at Kondotty police station, Muneera had chosen to return to him just months back, hoping for the “stable home” that had always eluded them.
Feroke police are preparing to raise the charges against Abdul to murder under Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.