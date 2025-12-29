Congress leader questioned for sharing photo of Kerala CM with Sabarimala gold case accused

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader N Subramanian was questioned by police here on Monday in connection with the sharing of a photograph on social media depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold case.

Police had earlier courted controversy after Subramanian, a member of the Congress state unit's Political Affairs Committee, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Following protests, he was released after being issued a notice to appear for questioning.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said he and the person managing his social media accounts were questioned by Chevayoor police for over an hour at the station earlier in the day.

He reiterated that he had not posted any AI-generated photograph of the chief minister with Unnikrishnan Potty.

According to him, the image he shared was taken from a video of the CM that is available from the state government's Public Relations Department.

"They should release the video. Otherwise, I will file an application under the RTI Act with the PRD to obtain it," he said.