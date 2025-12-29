Councillor vs MLA: Sreelekha wants office vacated, Prasanth says ‘no’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A phone call by newly-elected Sasthamangalam councillor R Sreelekha on Saturday evening to Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, requesting him to vacate the MLA office functioning in the Sasthamangalam office building of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation kicked off a political storm on Sunday.

The issue spilled into the public domain in the morning when former Thiruvananthapuram mayor Prasanth reached the corporation building to clarify his stand, drawing a large number of media persons and the public to the spot.

Both the MLA’s office and the councillor’s office operate on the ground floor. Sreelekha had cited space constraints in the councillor’s office as the reason for her request. However, Prasanth made it clear he had no plans to vacate.

“All facilities required for a councillor’s office have been provided here. It is a building with two gates and all necessary amenities. For over seven years, the offices of the councillor and the MLA have been functioning here, and such an issue was never raised earlier,” Prasanth told reporters.

Questioning the timing of the request, the MLA asked, “Why is there a demand to vacate now? Is it fair for a councillor to ask an MLA to move out citing inadequate facilities?” He said he had a valid rent tenure for the office until March 31 and that a request had already been submitted to the corporation seeking renewal.

“If the corporation decides to evict me, I will challenge it legally. I cannot accept a request that violates my rights as a tenant,” he said.

Shortly after, Sreelekha arrived on the premises and explained her position. “This is a building belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and is meant for the functioning of the zonal office and the councillor’s office. To my knowledge, there is no formal agreement permitting the MLA’s office to function here,” she said.