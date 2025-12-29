‘Erroneous’ cross-vote in Vadakara triggers power shift

KOZHIKODE: The political landscape of Vadakara is in a state of upheaval following a high-stakes presidential election at the block panchayat that saw the LDF lose due to a single “erroneous” vote. What began as a procedural exercise soon spiralled into a saga of midnight attacks, disciplinary purges and shifting alliances.

The fallout turned physical in the early hours of Sunday when the residence of RJD member Rajani Thekkethayyil was targeted. Assailants pelted stones at the house, shattering two window panes. Later, the family found a steel container bomb left on their carpet, interpreted by many as a calculated attempt at intimidation.

The attack followed Saturday’s election where Rajani’s vote intended for the LDF went to the opposition, handing the presidency to the UDF-RMPI alliance. In a council where both the LDF and the UDF-RMPI ‘Janakeeya Munnani’ held seven seats each, a draw of lots seemed inevitable. However, when the ballots were counted, UDF-RMPI candidate Kottayil Radhakrishnan secured eight votes, while LDF’s K M Sathyan managed only six.

Rajani maintained the cross-vote was a genuine mistake. “I realised the error immediately after casting the vote and requested a chance to vote again, but it was denied,” she explained. Rajani has filed complaints with the returning officer, the district collector and the Election Commission seeking to rectify what she termed was a mistake.

However, the RJD leadership, under immense pressure from LDF lead partner CPM, showed no leniency. RJD district president M K Bhaskaran announced a six-month suspension for Rajani. The blunder has caused deep fissures within the LDF. In a move widely seen as an act of political penance, RJD withdrew its candidate for the vice-president post, M K Prasanna, and surrendered the seat to the CPM.

In the subsequent V-P election, which ended in a 7-7 tie, CPM’s Preethi Mohanan was elected through a draw of lots, defeating UDF’s Jasmin Kalleri.