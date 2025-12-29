Former TDB member arrested in Sabarimala gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold theft cases has arrested a former Travancore Devaswom Board member alleging that he had played a role in the incidents.

N Vijayakumar, who was a member of the TDB during 2019, was arrested after he failed to respond to the summons issued earlier.

K P Sankardas, who is the second board member of that time, and Vijayakumar had approached the Kollam Vigilance court seeking anticipatory bail.

The pleas are still pending before the court.

The SIT had earlier arrested former TDB chiefs, A Padmakumar and N Vasu, for their alleged role in stealing gold from the Sabarimala artefacts.

The TDB members had rejected the allegations against them and said the misdeeds could have been done by the board employees.