Housing for landslide victims: Congress flayed over ‘hollow’ promises

KALPETTA: The CPM has questioned the Congress’s announcement on the construction of houses for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, accusing the party of making hollow promises ahead of the elections.

Wayanad CPM district secretary K Rafeeq strongly criticised the Congress leader T Siddique, pointing out that the Congress had publicly claimed that house construction would begin on December 28.

Just days before the elections, Kalpetta MLA and Congress leader T Siddique had stated that the construction of houses promised by the Congress for landslide-affected families would commence on December 28.

“Today is December 28, the date mentioned by T Siddique. On December 10, he announced that the money for the land had been paid, all legal procedures had been completed, and construction would begin within December itself,” Rafeeq wrote in a Facebook post.