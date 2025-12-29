Is CPM training guns on Bengaluru razing to reclaim Muslim votes?

MALAPPURAM: For the past several days, Kerala’s CPM leadership has trained its political fire on demolition sites in Bengaluru, unleashing a sustained attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over what it describes as an anti-Muslim action. Yet, within Kerala’s political corridors, the sudden intensity of the party’s intervention is being read less as minority outreach and more as political damage control aimed at reclaiming a slipping Muslim vote base.

The backdrop is unmistakable. The Indian Union Muslim League’s landslide victory in Malappuram and the UDF’s strong showing across Muslim-majority pockets of Malabar have deeply unsettled the CPM, raising uncomfortable questions within the party about its eroding credibility among minority voters.

This erosion did not happen overnight. A stream of communally loaded remarks by CPM leaders in the run-up to the local body elections, along with the party’s silence on — and, at times, perceived endorsement of — controversial statements by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan against the Muslim community, are widely seen as having decisively tilted Muslim-dominated regions away from the left.

With the assembly election approaching, the CPM now appears keen to leverage the Bengaluru demolition controversy as a political reset button.