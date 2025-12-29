Organ donation pledges go up, but Kerala far behind top states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Organ donation pledges in Kerala rose in 2025, crossing the 10,000-mark with around 6,000 new commitments in the year. The whopping 161% surge also improved the state’s national ranking from 13 to 10.

However, Kerala remains far behind states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which registered nearly one lakh pledges each, underscoring a gap between its reputation as a health pioneer and actual performance.

Experts caution that the improvement is built on a low baseline; for a state that has long projected itself as a leader in public health, the numbers remain modest. They argue that sustained awareness campaigns, particularly among youth organisations, are essential if Kerala is to match its stature in the national health index.

The revival of pledges comes after years of stagnation and controversy surrounding the cadaver donation programme.

In 2024, Kerala recorded just 11 donations, a six-year low, while only 3,000 individuals registered through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) platform by December.