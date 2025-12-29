Scrutiny of Super League Kerala teams was routine, says GST dept; franchise cries foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that the inspections centred on six Super League Kerala (SLK) franchises were part of a routine scrutiny, the state GST department has said that a report on the checks conducted on December 23 will be submitted to the headquarters in the coming days.“Documents were examined as part of the routine inspection and no further information regarding this can be shared at this point. The report would be submitted to the headquarters,” an official with the department said.

Meanwhile, Calicut FC condemned the coordinated inspections, noting that although the clubs have consistently remained open to regulatory scrutiny, the manner in which the checks were carried out caused discomfort to staff and disrupted routine operations. The club pointed out that each franchise invests approximately Rs 10 crore annually on teams, logistics and development initiatives, even as financial returns remain at a nascent stage.

“The inspections, which were perceived as raid-like and intimidating, reportedly required staff to remain at their desks for several hours, even restricting routine breaks. Franchisees were taken by surprise and later understood that the focus of the inspection was the GST applicability on remuneration paid to foreign players,” the statement said.