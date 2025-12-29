Strap up! Certificate course in toddy tapping to begin in Kerala from February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when certificate courses are in vogue on a variety of subjects, imagine earning one in traditional toddy tapping!

In what could give a new push to toddy production in the state, the Kerala Agricultural University is joining hands with the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board (KTIDB) to provide a month-long Toddy Technician Course.

With admissions expected to start as early as February next year, the course will combine both theoretical and practical knowledge with the help of qualified faculty and trained experts. The course — set to be rolled out with a stipend of Rs 10,000 and without any fee for the course, food, or accommodation — will be offered at the university campus in Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram.

With the age-group being as wide as 18 to 45, and with 30 trainees in each batch, the authorities aim to capture the attention of people of different ages. While the Toddy Board has structured the course, the university will largely be providing the infrastructure support required.

“One of the main problems the Kerala toddy industry faces is the absence of good toddy tappers, the solution for which, we hope, will begin with this course,” KTIDB chief executive officer Anil Kumar G said.

He said there will be two trainers for practical sessions.