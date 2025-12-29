Traffic blocks, NH works hit Eravikulam footfall

IDUKKI: Despite the holiday season, prolonged traffic congestion caused by ongoing development works on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway has begun to affect tourist movement in and around Munnar, with the impact most evident at Eravikulam National Park.
Tourists heading to the hill station continue to face long hours of gridlock, especially along the Neriamangalam-Munnar stretch and within town limits. The congestion, which worsens during weekends and peak hours, has discouraged many from planning short trips, residents said.
A park official said daily turnout has dropped sharply in recent days. “The number of visitors, which was earlier above 3,000 a day, has now dropped to between 2,000 and 2,400. Although arrivals were good till December 25, there has been a clear decline since then,” the official said.
According to the official, road congestion has played a major role in the dip. “Due to bad traffic hold-ups from Neriamangalam to Munnar and within town, tourists from within the state are not travelling to Munnar for weekend visits. Most of the current visitors are from outside Kerala, mostly from Tamil Nadu and northern states,” he added.
However, the data from other tourist centres in Munnar presents a mixed picture. According to the District Tourism Promotion Council, visitor numbers at Mattupetty remained largely steady during the holiday period, hovering between 344 and 450 a day between December 20 and 27.
In contrast, the Botanical Garden witnessed a steady rise in footfall, with numbers increasing from 1,612 on December 20 to over 5,000 on
December 27, indicating that tourists are preferring easily accessible attractions within town limits.
On social media platforms, tourists who visited the hill station have been urging prospective visitors to avoid crowded tourism spots, warning that long hours of traffic congestion could completely spoil the holiday mood.
Meanwhile, nearby Vattavada has witnessed good tourist numbers. “There has been a considerable inflow of tourists since the Christmas holidays, and hotels and homestays are almost fully booked,” said Azhakesh K G, a resident.
Offering a broader perspective, Benny, a homestay owner in Munnar, said perceptions of a tourism slowdown often stem from selective viewpoints.
“The idea that Munnar tourism is low usually comes from people who view the situation negatively or from operators running low-quality or unlicensed rooms. Reputed, experience-focused properties are still getting good guests,” he said.
Industry stakeholders said unless traffic management improves and road development works are expedited, congestion could continue to influence how tourists move within Munnar and its surrounding destinations during peak seasons.