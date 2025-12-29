Traffic blocks, NH works hit Eravikulam footfall

IDUKKI: Despite the holiday season, prolonged traffic congestion caused by ongoing development works on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway has begun to affect tourist movement in and around Munnar, with the impact most evident at Eravikulam National Park.

Tourists heading to the hill station continue to face long hours of gridlock, especially along the Neriamangalam-Munnar stretch and within town limits. The congestion, which worsens during weekends and peak hours, has discouraged many from planning short trips, residents said.

A park official said daily turnout has dropped sharply in recent days. “The number of visitors, which was earlier above 3,000 a day, has now dropped to between 2,000 and 2,400. Although arrivals were good till December 25, there has been a clear decline since then,” the official said.

According to the official, road congestion has played a major role in the dip. “Due to bad traffic hold-ups from Neriamangalam to Munnar and within town, tourists from within the state are not travelling to Munnar for weekend visits. Most of the current visitors are from outside Kerala, mostly from Tamil Nadu and northern states,” he added.

However, the data from other tourist centres in Munnar presents a mixed picture. According to the District Tourism Promotion Council, visitor numbers at Mattupetty remained largely steady during the holiday period, hovering between 344 and 450 a day between December 20 and 27.