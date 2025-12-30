After Kerala local body polls setback, CPM to launch statewide outreach programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After reviewing the unexpected setback in the recent local body elections, the CPM is set to reach out directly to the masses. The party is set to initiate a massive review exercise similar to the comprehensive corrective measures undertaken following its defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As part of the exercise, party leaders will conduct statewide house visits from January 15 to 18 to engage with the people directly.

“We will conduct door-to-door visits to understand how people viewed the election outcome and to hear their opinions about the party and the government. Leaders at all levels will take part in this one-week long programme, which is aimed at meaningful engagement,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan, after a two-day leadership meeting on Monday.

Govindan said campaigns by the UDF and the BJP over the Sabarimala gold panel theft case may have influenced voters. “However, they failed to fully capitalise it,” he said. He claimed that LDF’s vote share rose to 39.73% compared to 33.60% in the last Lok Sabha polls. The front emerged first in 60 assembly constituencies.

The intervention of communal forces, local issues and the false propaganda of the opposition also played a role. He expressed confidence that as people have no complaints against the good governance of the government, the front could recover by the next assembly election. “There was also no criticism held over SNDP Yogam general secretary and CPM’s relation,” he said.