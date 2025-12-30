All but News

Look, an investor

A recent startup event in Kochi had young entrepreneurs, some right out of college, putting up stalls detailing their ambitious projects. It so happened that this correspondent was accorded a warm welcome to the venue, with the organisers and the top Kerala Startup Mission officials going out of their way to extend greetings. People, especially those manning the stalls, took note.

Unaware of the ‘buzz’ around my entry, I walked up to the stall of a startup that developed games. The enthusiastic founders started explaining their product and their business idea. ‘Good story,’ I thought, and took the discussion forward. Soon, with a flourish, the youngsters took out their visiting cards and requested a meet-up to discuss their product further. Suddenly, the realisation dawned: ‘They are after funding and I am their prospective investor!’

“Oh no, I’m a journalist,” I corrected, setting off loud laughter. The founders, however, were quick to clarify that a story on them would be just as important.

Anu Kuruvilla

Jackfruit for lunch, in the wild

On an assignment to the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, I set off from Kottayam at dawn, armed with a notebook and on the strength of a cup of coffee. En route from Marayur, I hoped to find some shop. Instead, the road slipped quietly into reserve forest stretches—no shops, no tea stalls… only trees and wildlife warnings.