Central funding delay risks choking Jal Jeevan Mission rollout in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala faces delays in the release of central funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aimed at ensuring piped drinking water to rural households, according to senior officials. Before the implementation of the project, just 17.50 lakh (25.06% of the total) rural households in the state had access to piped drinking water. Since the Union government launched JJM in August 2019, the number of connections has increased to 38.71 lakh households, covering nearly 55.54% of the total 69.82 lakh rural households.
When the project began, only three districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur — had over 25% coverage. At present, seven districts —Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur and Thrissur — have crossed 50% coverage. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Malappuram have achieved over 45% coverage, while the remaining districts have crossed 30%.
So far, 117 panchayats have achieved 100% coverage, enabling them to divert funds to other development sectors. Before the project, only 116 panchayats had over 50% coverage.
Currently, 403 panchayats have crossed the 50% mark. Among assembly constituencies, nine — Dharmadam, Kalliasseri, Kannur, Beypore, Vypeen, Ernakulam, Kochi, Aroor and Vaikom — have achieved 100% coverage, while 73 have crossed 50%.
According to senior officials with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the project was initially scheduled for completion by March 2024. It was extended to March 2025, and further to December 2028, as was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. The total estimated cost for achieving 100% coverage in Kerala is Rs 44,714.79 crore. So far, Rs 11,643.59 crore has been spent in the state. Of this, Rs 5,610.30 crore was central share, with the remaining Rs 6,033.29 crore made available by the state.
KWA officials said the state could increase coverage from 55.54% to nearly 75% by December 2026 if the Centre ensures timely release of funds.
“Though the project has been extended, the Union cabinet is yet to approve fund allocation. From March onwards, no central funds have been released. Yet, we carried out work worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore between March and December 2025, which will ensure connections to about eight lakh households. Half of this amount has to come from the Centre,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.
Sources said the state arranged its share of the spend from March to December through Nabard, but further delays in central fund release would affect the pace of the project.
With the deadline extended to 2028, senior state government officials fear prolonged delays in fund allocation. However, many believe that if funds are released on time, Kerala can achieve 100% rural piped water coverage by 2027.
“This is a crucial project as cities are expanding into nearby rural areas. Ensuring water availability will encourage people to move to rural regions close to cities. The project needs to be accelerated,” a senior official from the state revenue department said.