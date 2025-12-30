Central funding delay risks choking Jal Jeevan Mission rollout in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala faces delays in the release of central funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aimed at ensuring piped drinking water to rural households, according to senior officials. Before the implementation of the project, just 17.50 lakh (25.06% of the total) rural households in the state had access to piped drinking water. Since the Union government launched JJM in August 2019, the number of connections has increased to 38.71 lakh households, covering nearly 55.54% of the total 69.82 lakh rural households.

When the project began, only three districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur — had over 25% coverage. At present, seven districts —Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur and Thrissur — have crossed 50% coverage. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Malappuram have achieved over 45% coverage, while the remaining districts have crossed 30%.

So far, 117 panchayats have achieved 100% coverage, enabling them to divert funds to other development sectors. Before the project, only 116 panchayats had over 50% coverage.

Currently, 403 panchayats have crossed the 50% mark. Among assembly constituencies, nine — Dharmadam, Kalliasseri, Kannur, Beypore, Vypeen, Ernakulam, Kochi, Aroor and Vaikom — have achieved 100% coverage, while 73 have crossed 50%.

According to senior officials with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the project was initially scheduled for completion by March 2024. It was extended to March 2025, and further to December 2028, as was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. The total estimated cost for achieving 100% coverage in Kerala is Rs 44,714.79 crore. So far, Rs 11,643.59 crore has been spent in the state. Of this, Rs 5,610.30 crore was central share, with the remaining Rs 6,033.29 crore made available by the state.

KWA officials said the state could increase coverage from 55.54% to nearly 75% by December 2026 if the Centre ensures timely release of funds.