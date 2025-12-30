CPI trains guns on CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM for Kerala local body election failure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a sharp criticism, the CPI has come down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM alleging that their actions created distrust among the voters and contributed significantly to the LDF’s setback in the local body election.

At its state secretariat and state executive meetings held on Monday, the CPI concluded that strong anti-incumbency against the state government is the key factor behind the poll defeat. Members stated that certain positions taken by the CM on some issues had raised doubts among the public regarding the government’s true intentions.They specifically highlighted CPM’s soft approach and CM’s silence over SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s communally charged remarks.

“It is not right to justify the act of the Yogam general secretary accompanying the CM in the latter’s car. People now have serious doubts about the CM’s intentions,” leaders observed.

The leaders further noted that the electoral setback, despite the government issuing welfare pensions ahead of the polls, clearly reflected prevailing anti-incumbency sentiments, adding that the Sabarimala gold theft case played a role in the loss.

“The front failed to clarify its stand on this issue. Though Rahul Mamkootathil is an MLA, Congress expelled him after sexual assault complaints were raised against him. However, the CPM did not take any action against former TDB president A Padma Kumar. This seriously affected the poll prospects." Members also criticised the government for signing the PM-SHRI agreement with the Centre.