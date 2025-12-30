ED quizzes Malayalam actor Jayasurya, wife in money laundering case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated Malayalam actor Jayasurya and his wife Saritha Jayasurya, in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cheating scam involving an online investment platform.

According to sources, the ED received information indicating that Jayasurya had entered into an agreement to serve as the brand ambassador of an online bidding application named Save Box.

The platform is an alleged fraudulent investment scheme operated by Swathik Rahee, also known as Swathi Rahim.

The case originates from at least four FIRs registered by the Thrissur police, which allege that investors were cheated through the Save Box scheme.

The ED had earlier recorded Rahim’s statement, in which he claimed that a portion of the funds collected from investors was diverted to the film industry, with certain transactions allegedly involving the 47-year-old actor.

As per the official, Rahim told investigators that a part of the money was paid to Jayasurya for endorsing the scheme as its brand ambassador. He further alleged that around Rs 30 lakh was paid to the actor’s wife. While a portion of the sum was allegedly paid in cash, the rest was transferred to a bank account in the name of the boutique run by her.

Based on these claims, the ED summoned Jayasurya and his wife to verify the allegations and to examine the nature of their association with the scheme.

The agency is currently probing the proceeds of crime generated in the case, the source added.