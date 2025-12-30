Makaravilakku: Sabarimala temple to open today

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be opened on Tuesday for the 22-day long Makaravilakku season, marking the concluding phase of the annual pilgrimage. Melsanthi E D Prasad will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. As per the prevailing temple practice, no rituals will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.

Key events during the Makaravilakku season include the three-day long procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam -- the golden attire to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14 -- from Pandalam, the auspicious Erumely Pettathullal on January 13, the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14 and the ceremonial “guruthi” ritual at Malikappuram on January 19.

The temple will be closed at 6 am on January 20 after the customary darsan by the representative of the Pandalam Raja.