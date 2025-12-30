Massive fire guts several shops in Kochi market

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a shop complex in Broadway, Kochi, gutting several shops selling fancy items and toys, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 1 am at the Kolithara building complex, located behind Sreedhar Theatre. The area is a densely packed commercial hub with several small shops operating in proximity.

A major tragedy was averted as the fire broke out at night, said a source close to the Kochi City Police.

As it was the Christmas–New Year festive season, the area had been witnessing heavy crowds during the day.