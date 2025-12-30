Tradition and modernity coexist in Kerala, says Vice-President

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala stands out as a land where tradition and modernity go hand in hand, said Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. He was addressing the Trivandrum Fest, organised by the CSI Church in association with various Christian organisations and Kerala Tourism to spread the message of Christmas and communal harmony, at the state capital on Monday. “Kerala is renowned for its religious harmony and rich culture. It presents a fine confluence of tradition and modernity,” he said.

Stressing the importance of celebrating festivals together, the Vice-President said programmes such as the Thiruvananthapuram Fest highlight the need for unity across the country. “Christmas is not a celebration of Christians alone. It is a festival that brings people from all walks of life together in joy,” he said. He added that culture and progress must coexist and that every achievement should contribute to the welfare of society.

Minister M B Rajesh, Mayor V V Rajesh, Latin Archdiocese Archbishop Thomas J Netto, Shantigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururathnam Jnana Tapaswi, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi, Changanassery Archdiocese Vicar General Monsignor John Thekkeckara and representatives of various faiths too attended the event.

The Vice-President reached the state capital for a two-day visit to Kerala on Monday. On Tuesday, he will attend the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Varkala and later take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Mar Ivanios College.