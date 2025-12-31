Kerala

Congress targets CPM for going soft on Kadakampally

KPCC president accuses the Left Democratic Front of pressuring the SIT to delay questioning of former minister Kadakampally Surendran and ex-TDB chief P S Prasanth ahead of local body polls
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Photo | EPS)
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Targeting the LDF government for the alleged delay in questioning former devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran and former TDB president P S Prasanth in the Sabarimala gold theft case, KPCC president Sunny Joseph has alleged that the government had exerted strong pressure over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to prevent the questioning of the two leaders before the local body polls.

He also said it is condemnable that the government is protecting the accused in the case continuously. “The SIT failed to recover the stolen gold. Even after the Kerala High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over the slow pace of probe and its failure in reaching out to higher officials, the SIT has not made any progress. The government must reveal who instructed the SIT to keep the questioning of the former minister a secret?” asked Sunny.

Former KPCC president K Muralidharan also questioned secrecy held in questioning the former minister related to the Sabarimala gold theft case. Pointing out the large-scale presence of media when former CM K Karunakaran was questioned by the vigilance decades ago in an alleged case of accumulation of disproportionate wealth, Muralidharan asked why Kadakampally was treated in a compassionate level which was denied to the former CM.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com