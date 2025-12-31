CPI slams Vellappally Natesan for 'betrayer' remark; says it suits SNDP leader 'thousand times more'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A war of words erupted on Wednesday between CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, with the latter labeling the Left party as "betrayers."

Viswam hit back sharply at the backward community leader, saying the label of betrayers does not fit the CPI but suits Natesan "a thousand times more."

The issue began when reporters asked Natesan about the criticism against him in connection with the ruling LDF's debacle in the recent local body polls.

The media also questioned him about the reported criticism within the LDF regarding the support extended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Natesan despite his recent alleged anti-minority remarks.

When asked whether that had contributed to the ruling front's defeat in the civic polls, Natesan, without naming the CPI, said those who had been in the LDF for 10 years and enjoyed all its benefits are now publicly criticising CM Vijayan.