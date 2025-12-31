Eventful years: A look back at Kerala in the first 25 years of the century

2018 Nipah

The first-ever outbreak of the Nipah (NiV) was reported in Kozhikode on May 19. Believed to be tranferred from fruit bats, the virus has killed 22 people since. The government and the then health minister, K K Shailaja, were lauded for their efforts to keep the outbreak contained. Nurse Lini was a martyr who put her life on the line to treat the infected patients.

Sabarimala women entry

In September, deluge-hit Kerala was rocked by a Supreme Court ruling terming the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple as unconstitutional. The order triggered widespread protests, particularly by the BJP and tensions simmered in Kerala for months.

Kannur airport inaugurated

With the inauguration of Kannur International Airport by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, the number of international airports in Kerala rose to four.

Two women enter Sabarimala

Close on the heels of the SC ruling, Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini became the first women below 50 in decades to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine. The development sparked widespread protests.

Flood

2019

Kochi Metro inaugurated

The Kochi Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17. The metro is integrated with the Kochi Water Metro that serves as a transport system for suburbs along the city’s rivers. It is the first metro system in the country that connects rail, road and water.

Ockhi wreaks havoc

A cyclonic storm developed near the Southern coast of Sri Lanka moved northwest and wreaked havoc upon the coastal towns of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 30. Kerala reported 75 deaths, while 141 went missing.

Days of torrential rain resulted in what would become one of the biggest natural calamities the state ever faced in the 21st century. Kerala received a rainfall of over 850mm, more than double its usual 420mm, filling reservoirs and overflowing rivers. The deluge claimed nearly 500 lives while countless others went missing. In the days that followed, debates broke out whether the disaster was natural or man-made.

Koodathayi murder

In October, Kerala woke up to a shocking revelation: Jolly, a woman from Koodathayi in Kozhikode, was arrested for the murder of six of her family members, including her first husband, Roy Thomas, using cyanide. The crime took place over 14 years since 2002. The case is currently under trial

K M Mani passes away

Former minister and KC(M) chairman K M Mani passed away on April 9, a demise many termed marked the end of an era. Soon after his death, a power tussle broke out within the party, between his son Jose K Mani and confidante P J Joseph, leading to a split.

Kavalappara landslide

59 people were buried alive in a landslide that hit Kavalappara in Pothukal panchayat near Nilambur on the night of August 8. In a search that spanned 19 days, only 48 bodies could be recovered

2020

Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS- CoV-2 virus, brought the world to a standstill. In India, Kerala reported the first case, in a Thrissur student who had returned from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic. Kerala recorded 68,981 excess deaths, while the state officially reported 44,235 deaths.