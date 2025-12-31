IUML demands its pound of flesh in Kannur

KANNUR: Continuing its assertion to get more stake in areas other than its stronghold Malappuram, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to demand additional standing committee chairperson posts in Kannur Corporation.
The party is seeking three more chairperson posts in addition to the chairmanship of the Finance Standing Committee. In the previous term, the IUML held three chairperson posts in the corporation, including the Finance Standing Committee chairpersonship. As per the understanding within the UDF, the IUML initially held the post of deputy mayor of the Kannur Corporation, based on an agreement between the Congress and the IUML.
Traditionally, the deputy mayor also holds the position of Finance Standing Committee chairperson. Later, when an IUML representative became the mayor of the Kannur Corporation and the post of deputy mayor went to the Congress, the IUML automatically lost one of its three standing committee chairperson posts and was left with only two. When the Congress candidate Indira P became the deputy mayor based on the agreement, she also assumed the post of chairperson of the Finance Standing Committee.
Abdul Kareem Chaleri, IUML district president, said, “In the previous term, the Muslim League held only two standing committee chairperson posts. Although the party had sought an additional position at the time, no favourable decision was reached. This time, the League will make it clear that it is seeking three standing committee chairperson posts in addition to the chairmanship of the Finance Standing Committee, as the post is held by the deputy mayor of the corporation.”
In 2020, IUML representatives held key positions in the Kannur Corporation, with Shameena serving as chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee and Sayed Ziyad Thangal as chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee.
At that time, the League also held the chairmanship of the Finance Standing Committee. However, when an IUML candidate later became the mayor of the Kannur Corporation, the party lost the Finance Standing Committee chairperson post. As a result, in the eight development standing committees of the Kannur Corporation, the League was left with only two chairperson positions.
In the 2025 local body elections, the UDF secured control of the Kannur Corporation by winning 36 seats, of which the IUML won 15 divisions. IUML leadership believes that the party deserves more recognition in the UDF dispensation in the state considering its political strength.
Party state secretary P M A Salam had said that the IUML recorded 80%winning rate in the local body elections in south Kerala.
The IUML had succeeded in convincing the Congress and got the post of the deputy mayor in Kochi Corporation, though limited to one year towards the end of the council’s term.
The IUML has hinted that the party will ask for 30 seats in the ensuing elections to the Assembly. The party contested 25 seats in the last Assembly polls. The contours of the UDF politics in the coming days will be defined by the manner in which the Congress responds to the muscle-flexing of the IUML.
