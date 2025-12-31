IUML demands its pound of flesh in Kannur

KANNUR: Continuing its assertion to get more stake in areas other than its stronghold Malappuram, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to demand additional standing committee chairperson posts in Kannur Corporation.

The party is seeking three more chairperson posts in addition to the chairmanship of the Finance Standing Committee. In the previous term, the IUML held three chairperson posts in the corporation, including the Finance Standing Committee chairpersonship. As per the understanding within the UDF, the IUML initially held the post of deputy mayor of the Kannur Corporation, based on an agreement between the Congress and the IUML.

Traditionally, the deputy mayor also holds the position of Finance Standing Committee chairperson. Later, when an IUML representative became the mayor of the Kannur Corporation and the post of deputy mayor went to the Congress, the IUML automatically lost one of its three standing committee chairperson posts and was left with only two. When the Congress candidate Indira P became the deputy mayor based on the agreement, she also assumed the post of chairperson of the Finance Standing Committee.

Abdul Kareem Chaleri, IUML district president, said, “In the previous term, the Muslim League held only two standing committee chairperson posts. Although the party had sought an additional position at the time, no favourable decision was reached. This time, the League will make it clear that it is seeking three standing committee chairperson posts in addition to the chairmanship of the Finance Standing Committee, as the post is held by the deputy mayor of the corporation.”

In 2020, IUML representatives held key positions in the Kannur Corporation, with Shameena serving as chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee and Sayed Ziyad Thangal as chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee.