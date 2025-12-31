Kerala CM cautions against attempts to hijack Sree Narayana Guru's philosophy

VARKALA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday cautioned against attempts by some vested interests to distort and hijack the philosophies of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
He urged people to be vigilant against such efforts to confine Narayana Guru within the boundaries of a particular religion or community.
The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrim conclave at Sivagiri Math, founded by Guru, at Varkala here.
The Sivagiri pilgrimage is being held this year amid concerns over attempts by certain forces to distort and hijack the philosophy of Narayana Guru, he said while addressing the gathering.
"We must remain vigilant against covert efforts to confine the Guru within the boundaries of any single caste or religion. Sree Narayana Guru is the true world teacher who showed humanity the path of humanism, unity, brotherhood, and friendship, transcending caste and religious considerations," he said.
Describing Guru as a spiritual luminary whose philosophical greatness offered a vision for the liberation of the entire world, Vijayan said his vision had a profound influence on the making of modern Kerala.
He also stressed the need to integrate the message of Narayana Guru with the vision of progressive forces to safeguard the country's constitutional values.
He said the survival of a democratic and secular constitutional framework depends on harmonising the Guru's teachings with uncompromising progressive ideals that uphold equality and social justice.
Vijayan also called for collective efforts to resist attempts to divide people on the basis of identity and to strengthen democratic and secular traditions rooted in the teachings of Sri Narayana Guru.
Stressing the significance of the Guru's ideals in the present-day world, he said it has been nearly a century since the Guru's presence and the profound philosophical vision became part of our collective life.
More than a century ago, the Guru spoke and acted against the regressive and unjust practices that prevailed in our society, Vijayan said.
Every word he uttered was a response to the irrational and inhuman tendencies he witnessed and experienced in the social environment around him, he noted.
The Left veteran cautioned against attempts being made in the country to present Indian culture as monolithic, destroying its diversity and subcultures.
Myths and imagined narratives are being projected as historical truths, he alleged, without naming anyone.
"The aim is to shackle human reason and the thirst for freedom. Democratic forces must recognise this as the mission of cultural fascism," the CM further said.
Stating that Guru was not merely a monk, Vijayan said unlike those who confined themselves to spiritual contemplation alone, he engaged directly with life and society.
The Guru's philosophy does not permit neutrality between forces that safeguard social harmony and those that seek to destroy it, the CM said.
Sree Narayana Guru's visions call upon us to stand firmly with values that protect democratic, secular and humane public life, Vijayan added.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, among other dignitaries.