Philosophies of Sankaracharya and Narayana Guru continue to inspire world, says VP

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurates the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrimage, praising the saints for their lasting impact on spirituality and social reform
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan with Union Minister Suresh Gopi during the inaugural function of 93rd Sivagiri pilgrimage at Sivagiri Mutt Varkala inThiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Shashi Tharoor MP arealso seen.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adi Sankaracharya and Sree Narayana Guru are Kerala’s great contributions to the world and their philosophies continue to inspire the world, said Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. He was speaking after inaugurating the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrimage at Sivagiri Mutt here on Tuesday.

“Sivagiri symbolises the harmonious integration of spiritual seeking and social responsibility, where faith uplifts society and reason walks alongside devotion. The pilgrimage was conceived not as a ritualistic exercise, but as a movement for awakening through education, cleanliness, organisation, work, and self-respect,” said Radhakrishnan.

“A single, powerful question posed by Sree Narayana Guru transformed society. Why should one human being be treated as lesser than another? The Guru answered this injustice with words that shook centuries of discrimination: “One caste, one religion, one God for humankind,” said Radhakrishnan. Guru’s revolution was rooted in dignity, equality, and humaneness.

He upheld faith without surrendering reason. This synthesis of spirituality and rationalism made the Guru a saint of his time and guide for the future, he said. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, minister M B Rajesh and Shashi Tharoor MP attended the function.

