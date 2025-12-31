‘Sir, they won’t let us play’: Class 7 student calls Kerala Education Minister over holiday classes

KOZHIKODE: “Hello, are you the education minister? They won’t let us play during the vacation. Classes are going on. Can you please intervene and let us play?”

That innocent yet determined plea wasn’t part of a prank or a publicity stunt. It was a real phone call made by a bright Class 7 student to General Education Minister V Sivankutty and has since turned into a heart-warming story of childhood courage and the simple joy of play. The caller was Muhammad Farhan, a student from Keezhppayur AUP School in Meppayur panchayat of Kozhikode district. Farhan had been listening closely to the minister’s public statement that no classes should be held during school vacations. So, when his school conducted classes during the Christmas holidays, Farhan felt something wasn’t right.

Instead of sulking or silently complying, the young boy picked up the phone and called the minister directly to lodge his complaint. For a 12-year-old, being asked to sit in a classroom during the precious vacation hours meant missing out on playtime with friends. That was Farhan’s real concern. After all, how easy is it for a child to give up play, the language of childhood itself?

The call reached the minister while he was at his office in Thiruvananthapuram, interacting with journalists. Farhan clearly explained that classes were being held during the vacation and that students were not being allowed to play.