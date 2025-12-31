Thrissur emerges champions at State Central School Sports Meet

KOCHI: Thrissur won the overall championship at the 5th Kerala Central School Sports Meet held at the Maharaja’s College Ground scoring 278 points, including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze. It was a sweet victory for the team which secured the third position last year.

The defending champions and host, Ernakulam, lost the title by a margin of 6 points. Ernakulam scored 272 points, including 12 gold, 13 silver, and 7 bronze. Ernakulam won the title last year by securing 375 points.

Idukki came third with 195 points, including 10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze each. Palakkad (163) and Alappuzha (88) are in fourth and fifth places. Kozhikode, which was the runner-up last year, is at sixth place with 87 points.

Among schools, Adimali Vishwadeepthi Public School emerged as champions by securing 95 points, including three gold, five silver, and two bronze. St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayirippu, came second by scoring 68 points, including one gold, four silver, and one bronze. The school was in fifth place on the first day. Idukki Rajakumari St Mary’s Central School got third place, including five gold, one silver, and four bronze.

Thrissur Poochatti Bhavans (64) and Thrissur Devamatha CMI Public School (49) are in the fourth and fifth places. Twenty-five meet records were set at the fair. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman presented the trophies to the winners.