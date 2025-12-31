We wish for a better ‘God’s Own Country’ in 2026

Cleaner drinking water

Abroad, drinking water is available via taps. Not in Kerala. Here, boiling, filtering or buying water remains a routine in many homes. Trust in taps and nearby water bodies is fragile due to pollution, and for good reason. Water-borne diseases were reported aplenty in the state. In 2026, could we hope to get safe drinking water via taps in Kerala?

Mega cultural spaces

Big events in Kerala almost always rely on temporary stages and struggle with crowd management. Cultural ambitions here often exceed physical capacity. It is high time Kerala got purpose-built venues that can host a global star. Who wouldn’t want to listen to Coldplay playing their favourite songs in Kochi?

Better civic sense

Civic sense isn’t about obeying rules out of fear; it’s about behaving responsibly out of respect – for others, for public spaces, and for the society we all share. The lack of civic sense remains visible in littering, spitting, traffic violations, and disrespect for public property. This problem is generational, but not permanent. The solution lies in our children because they are still forming values. If parents and teachers both share responsibility and lead by example, students can rebuild the culture of respect, responsibility, and cleanliness. Instead of limiting schools to academic education, education of civic duties should be given due importance.

Faster disposal of cases

In Kerala, legal matters drag on for years, turning minor disputes into lifelong burdens. This is precisely why trust in the legal system is low. We need swifter disposal of cases, and justice must be measured in months if not weeks, and not years and decades.

Faster trains

Anyone who has sat through a six-hour journey between cities, barely 200 kilometres apart, knows the problem. Trains crawl, highways choke, and time is quietly wasted. Kerala needs its rail corridor to facilitate operation of fast trains. For the state’s linear geography, what better option than a good efficient train network. Better inter-city connectivity can also be done through trains services.

Healthier nightlife

There’s so much uncertainty about late-night outings — be it safety, transport, policing, etc. Spaces here either shut early or operate illegally and under the constant fear of closure. For cities to grow, acknowledging that life exists after dark is crucial. For this, it needs predictable rules, safe mobility and public transport.