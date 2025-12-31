We wish for a better ‘God’s Own Country’ in 2026

Disabled-friendly public spaces
In a world that is striving to become increasingly inclusive, the state has a lot to do. It has been heartening to see the opening of a neurodivergent working space by the Infopark in Kochi. It would be great to see similar projects implemented throughout the state in the coming year. Access to all must be part of design in public spaces. Things like disabled-friendly footpaths, bus stations, buses with mechanisms that make it easy for the wheel-chair users to board the vehicles, inclusive working spaces, schools, and colleges.
End to political appointments
The appointments driven by power and popularity may be accepted in politics. But applying the same logic to government offices is unfair and damaging to governance. Institutions suffer when leadership is chosen for loyalty rather than ability. In 2026, competence must be the default qualification.
Pedestrian-first facilities
At present, you can’t walk a decent stretch in the state without stepping onto the road, navigating broken slabs, and dodging parked vehicles. Footpaths in Kerala are notorious for disappearing without warning. Streets must first serve those who walk. Not just those who drive.
FIFA-standard football stadiums
The passion for the ‘beautiful game’ is nowhere more profound in India than in Kerala. But alas, our infrastructure does not match up to this craze. That’s one reason why we couldn’t host football GOAT Messi. Here, matches are hosted in aging facilities with limited seating comfort, accessibility and amenities. Both the game and its enthusiasts here deserve modern stadiums that can host international events.
Cleaner drinking water
Abroad, drinking water is available via taps. Not in Kerala. Here, boiling, filtering or buying water remains a routine in many homes. Trust in taps and nearby water bodies is fragile due to pollution, and for good reason. Water-borne diseases were reported aplenty in the state. In 2026, could we hope to get safe drinking water via taps in Kerala?
Mega cultural spaces
Big events in Kerala almost always rely on temporary stages and struggle with crowd management. Cultural ambitions here often exceed physical capacity. It is high time Kerala got purpose-built venues that can host a global star. Who wouldn’t want to listen to Coldplay playing their favourite songs in Kochi?
Better civic sense
Civic sense isn’t about obeying rules out of fear; it’s about behaving responsibly out of respect – for others, for public spaces, and for the society we all share. The lack of civic sense remains visible in littering, spitting, traffic violations, and disrespect for public property. This problem is generational, but not permanent. The solution lies in our children because they are still forming values. If parents and teachers both share responsibility and lead by example, students can rebuild the culture of respect, responsibility, and cleanliness. Instead of limiting schools to academic education, education of civic duties should be given due importance.
Faster disposal of cases
In Kerala, legal matters drag on for years, turning minor disputes into lifelong burdens. This is precisely why trust in the legal system is low. We need swifter disposal of cases, and justice must be measured in months if not weeks, and not years and decades.
Faster trains
Anyone who has sat through a six-hour journey between cities, barely 200 kilometres apart, knows the problem. Trains crawl, highways choke, and time is quietly wasted. Kerala needs its rail corridor to facilitate operation of fast trains. For the state’s linear geography, what better option than a good efficient train network. Better inter-city connectivity can also be done through trains services.
Healthier nightlife
There’s so much uncertainty about late-night outings — be it safety, transport, policing, etc. Spaces here either shut early or operate illegally and under the constant fear of closure. For cities to grow, acknowledging that life exists after dark is crucial. For this, it needs predictable rules, safe mobility and public transport.
Cleaner beaches, more facilities
Kerala, with a coastline of over 500km, is a favourite destination for tourists seeking tropical beach vacations. But in the current situation, one has to watch sunsets sitting beside heaps of garbage. Better management from the local bodies, permanent beach cleaning systems, and ensuring more lifeguards and public facilities on beaches are essential.
Crackdown on cyber scams
Despite its high literacy rate, Kerala has been witnessing a sharp and growing surge in cyber scams of various kinds. People of all stripes were seen falling for it – from your young techie to an experienced judge. In the coming year, the state must strive for a Kerala where not a single cyber fraud occurs, and no individual loses even a rupee.
Clean canals and waterways
With a plethora of inland water bodies and an intricate network of canals, Kerala’s potential for water transport is immense. For a state called the ‘God’s Own Country’, the ink-black water of the canals and the foul-smelling, oily sludge flowing through the stormwater drainage don’t gel well with its image. Hence, Kerala must usher in a new age where transport via waterways is affordable, convenient, and ‘cool’. In 2026, would it be wrong to wish for cleaner canals or to be able to navigate the roads and by-lanes that don’t get waterlogged after a few hours of rain?
Lighter school bags
Children lugging school bags that often dwarf them is unsightly. The state government had, in November, considered implementing ‘bag-free days’, and also issued guidelines on the permissible weight of school bags. Let’s hope that this and the guidelines as per the NEP 2020, stipulating that a student’s school bag should not exceed 10% of their body weight, are implemented in the new academic year. Hope 2026 will be one that will see happy children traipsing to schools instead of dragging their feet, carrying a big load like a labourer.
Transparency in governance
How far does Kerala’s claim of moving towards a digitised, paperless governance hold? For the reality on the ground is that corruption is still rampant, with the vigilance department reporting 53 major bribe-trap cases this year. Of course, thousands of cases go unreported. What we need is transparency in governance, a system without backdoors or undue influence.
Compiled by: Anu Kuruvilla, Ronnie Kuriakose, Abdul Nazer M A & Manisha V C S
DESIGN: Nikhil P A |EDITING: Megha Kurian