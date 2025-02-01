An illuminating corner for a luminary bard

A space that reminds of the lyrical Gitanjali and the petrichor-fragrant stories of rural Bengal. Of a Nobel laureate who was known as the guru among poets (Kabiguru): Rabindranath Tagore. A small corner at the library of University of Kerala is such a reminder.
The Tagore Niketan Reading Corner at the University Library in Palayam envelops an area where his books and some paintings on him are neatly arranged as a tribute to the poet who visited Thiruvananthapuram on November 9, 1922.
Set on the first floor, it is a space where the poet was felicitated on arrival at the capital city. “At that time, the university library was not established, and this land was a vacant one where Tagore’s welcome was arranged,” says Smita M R, the librarian-in-charge.
Tagore’s visit in 1922 was part of a fundraising effort for Visva-Bharati University. The city then geared up to extend him a grand welcome, and the location where it was arranged then housed a court. Near that spot, a three-tiered pavilion was erected for the function.
Tagore arrived with his son Yatindranath Tagore, daughter-in-law Pratima Tagore, and private secretary C F Andrews. The cultural significance of his visit was further enriched by his meeting with Sreemoolam Thirunal Maharaja at Krishnavilasam Palace, where a banquet was hosted in his honour.
The reception committee featured some of Kerala’s literary stalwarts, including Ulloor S Parameswara Iyer, Kumaran Asan, and Malloor Govinda Pillai. The occasion was marked by poetic tributes, with Kumaran Asan’s Divyakokilam, and specially composed verses by Ulloor and Malloor being recited by a young C Keshavan. The second day saw a lecture by Andrews, adding to the intellectual fervour surrounding Tagore’s presence.
Before departing on November 11, Tagore made a significant stop at Sivagiri, where he met Sree Narayana Guru. A rare photograph of Tagore and his family, taken at the Raman Pillai Brothers Studio, one of the earliest studios in the city, captures the essence of the visit. Since the event was a fundraising initiative, entry to the reception was ticketed, a fact now preserved through the display of an original event ticket at the reading corner.
The Tagore Niketan Reading Corner also exhibits a rare photograph from the collection of historian Kizhakke Madham Prathapan, a copy of the event ticket, and letters sent by Tagore to the reception committee.
“The university library came up in the spot in 1961, but the corner was designated only in 2021 due to efforts of people like former Pro Vice-Chancellor P P Ajayakumar, who wanted a space which reminded the library users of the significance of the event,” says Smita.
Later, there were many modifications done to the corner with the addition of photographs and paintings and stock of books on and by the Nobel laureate.
The walls are adorned with artistic representations of his many roles — poet, novelist, playwright, musician, and traveller — offering a glimpse into his multifaceted genius.
These facilities are now extensively used by literature students and researchers, as well as Tagore enthusiasts. “It’s a peaceful space, where one can read and relax. It’s very well maintained and the rare Tagore collection makes it a place worth spending time,” says Kavitha R P, a UPSC aspirant.
Mohammed Mansoor, a postgraduate in political science, finds the spot a trip down the history lane. “I am reminded of the Tagore era here,” he says.
Visitors can thus relax here in history and literary comfort that Tagore’s works provide.
“It is truly inspirational. We are now in the process of setting up more such corners; a proposal for a Jnanpith corner which will have works of the award winners from Kerala, has already been made,” says Smita.