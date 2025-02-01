An illuminating corner for a luminary bard

Before departing on November 11, Tagore made a significant stop at Sivagiri, where he met Sree Narayana Guru. A rare photograph of Tagore and his family, taken at the Raman Pillai Brothers Studio, one of the earliest studios in the city, captures the essence of the visit. Since the event was a fundraising initiative, entry to the reception was ticketed, a fact now preserved through the display of an original event ticket at the reading corner.

The Tagore Niketan Reading Corner also exhibits a rare photograph from the collection of historian Kizhakke Madham Prathapan, a copy of the event ticket, and letters sent by Tagore to the reception committee.

“The university library came up in the spot in 1961, but the corner was designated only in 2021 due to efforts of people like former Pro Vice-Chancellor P P Ajayakumar, who wanted a space which reminded the library users of the significance of the event,” says Smita.

Later, there were many modifications done to the corner with the addition of photographs and paintings and stock of books on and by the Nobel laureate.

The walls are adorned with artistic representations of his many roles — poet, novelist, playwright, musician, and traveller — offering a glimpse into his multifaceted genius.

These facilities are now extensively used by literature students and researchers, as well as Tagore enthusiasts. “It’s a peaceful space, where one can read and relax. It’s very well maintained and the rare Tagore collection makes it a place worth spending time,” says Kavitha R P, a UPSC aspirant.

Mohammed Mansoor, a postgraduate in political science, finds the spot a trip down the history lane. “I am reminded of the Tagore era here,” he says.

Visitors can thus relax here in history and literary comfort that Tagore’s works provide.

“It is truly inspirational. We are now in the process of setting up more such corners; a proposal for a Jnanpith corner which will have works of the award winners from Kerala, has already been made,” says Smita.