CMFRI decodes genetic expression pattern of Indian squid

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has decoded the gene expression pattern of the Indian squid (Uroteuthis duvaucelii), revealing interesting insights into its neural system that shares some genetic similarity with the human nervous system.

With a surprising lead into intelligence and brain development, the study extends beyond marine biology and has monumental implications for fields ranging from neuroscience to environmental science.

The study was carried out by a team led by the CMFRI Marine Biotechnology principal scientist Sandhya Sukumaran.

Squids are known for their advanced nervous system, exceptional problem-solving skills, and complex behaviours like camouflage and jet propulsion.

“The study decoded the gene expression profiles of squids which revealed their genetic similarities with higher vertebrates such as fish and humans, suggesting evolutionary connections,” said Sandhya.

Understanding the squid’s intricate brain development could offer ground-breaking insights into neurobiology, intelligence, and the evolution of the complex nervous system. The research unearthed vital information that could enhance studies on neutral circuits, learning memory and even neurological diseases.

“With this study, Indian squid has proven to be a key model organism to understand the evolution of intelligence and brain development across species,” she said.