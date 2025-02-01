Cradle of creativity

An illustrious history to match and excellence that speaks through not just the titans of art but the works that adorn its alleyways and corners. At the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, these works tell stories of not just days bygone but of those anonymous faces that became muses for the students.

In its 50th year since it was upgraded to College of Fine Arts and affiliated with the University of Kerala, the institution has come a long way. It was in 1881 that the School of Fine Arts was set up by the then Travancore king Sri Moolam Thirunal modelled on the Madras School of Fine Arts.

Popular artists such as Kanayi Kunhiraman, Kattoor Narayana Pillai and Tensing Joseph have been the principals since the art school was upgraded as a college in 1975. “We are planning to celebrate our legacy in a month or two,” says K Narayanan Kutty, the current principal.

Though the place still bears the years it traversed, there are many things that have changed. The space, for instance, has several works of the past students.

“Earlier, it was tough to get models for the works. But now, with art and society making bolder strides together, there are many coming forward to be the muses. The fee for such models has also increased from Rs 100 to Rs 350, and now to Rs 720 per sitting,” a student says.