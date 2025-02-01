Fort Kochi beach: Not so scenic anymore!

Fort Kochi beach has long been a major attraction for tourists, thanks to its scenic beauty, and historical significance. The beach offers panoramic sea views and is an ideal spot for watching sunsets. The iconic Chinese fishing nets lining the shore add to its unique charm.
However, deteriorating infrastructure and poor upkeep of the area are taking the sheen off this storied tourism gem. A portion of the walkway at the main beach has crumbled, and sunset viewpoints are at risk of collapsing. The lack of cleanliness, of course, has been another perennial woe.
The beach is discredited by unfavourable comparisons to cleaner and better-maintained seashores in countries such as Thailand and Sri Lanka. “Fort Kochi has a persistent problem with waste and debris washing ashore,” notes Rajesh P R, a tour guide and visiting lecturer at Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management. “It’s sad that we don’t have a mechanism to ensure regular clearing of the shore. Forget that, we don’t even have enough waste bins along the beachfront.”
Coastal erosion is another major concern. The beach has drastically shrunk over the past three decades. “Earlier, the beach spread over nearly 30 acres,” says former Kochi mayor K J Sohan.
“Land reclamation for the Vallarpadam terminal altered the course of the water flow, and the relentless waves have continued to erode the shore. The tourism department spent `27.4 lakh on a study by IIT-Madras, but no action has been taken. They could have availed of up to `20 crore under the Centre’s SagarMala project and implemented the key recommendations.”
Robert Stephen, convener of the Cochin Carnival Committee, echoes similar ire. “Based on the IIT study, a report was submitted to Kerala Tourism four years ago. However, not a single recommendation has been acted upon,” he notes. “Among the key recommendations were the construction of a geosynthetic seawall.”
Fort Kochi councillor Adv Antony Kureethara says the authorities concerned have been “merely sitting on the report”. “I have written to the state and Central tourism ministries. I have also raised the matter in the corporation council many times,” he sighs.