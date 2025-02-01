Fort Kochi beach: Not so scenic anymore!

Fort Kochi beach has long been a major attraction for tourists, thanks to its scenic beauty, and historical significance. The beach offers panoramic sea views and is an ideal spot for watching sunsets. The iconic Chinese fishing nets lining the shore add to its unique charm.

However, deteriorating infrastructure and poor upkeep of the area are taking the sheen off this storied tourism gem. A portion of the walkway at the main beach has crumbled, and sunset viewpoints are at risk of collapsing. The lack of cleanliness, of course, has been another perennial woe.

The beach is discredited by unfavourable comparisons to cleaner and better-maintained seashores in countries such as Thailand and Sri Lanka. “Fort Kochi has a persistent problem with waste and debris washing ashore,” notes Rajesh P R, a tour guide and visiting lecturer at Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management. “It’s sad that we don’t have a mechanism to ensure regular clearing of the shore. Forget that, we don’t even have enough waste bins along the beachfront.”